Ikea Is Helping You Celebrate National Meatball Day With These Delicious Deals

Though Ikea can sometimes be a bit stressful to navigate on a busy Saturday afternoon, we're still HUGE fans because there is nowhere else in the world quite like it. I mean, where else can you find adorable, affordable home furnishings and mouthwatering meatballs? As I said, the answer is nowhere. With such a strong Swedish meatball game, Ikea is obviously the best place to spend National Meatball Day on March 9. If you needed more of a reason to visit the shop this Thursday, though, Ikea is sweetening the deal with some amazing offers.
On March 9, visit IKEA-USA.com/food to find a $5 off coupon. The coupon will be valid on any Swedish Food Market purchase of $25 or more. And, while you’re in the market, those delicious, easy-to-make frozen Swedish meatballs will be $9.99.
Ikea will also be offering a buy one, get one free deal on meatball plates at any Ikea Restaurant on National Meatball Day. You and a friend, lover, or stranger can each choose your favorite from Swedish, chicken, or vegetable balls. Or, try out the Chicken and Waffles for breakfast. The chicken meatball, waffles, and jam dish will cost just $1 on the holiday. That's a pretty great kickstart to this sacred day of meatballs.
There will also be some interactive fun happening inside Ikea on National Meatball Day. On this day only, you can attempt to guess the number of meatballs in a jar for a chance to win four tickets to the annual Påskbord event. In case you're unfamiliar, this is a Swedish Easter feast that features a variety of tasty dishes like meatballs, mashed potatoes, smoked salmon, ham, and much more. No matter what you decide to do, you'll probably be too full from all those meatballs to even consider putting any furniture together.
