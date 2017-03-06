Are you in the mood to stare at beautiful people and cry over the lost years of teen lust and the tragedy of young, too-soon death? Then step right up, because we're about be served another teary, emotional, and teen bop-soundtracked dramedy starring two very famous (and talented) names: Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith. Now that's some good casting.
I personally cannot wait to see Delevingne and Smith fall in love and then break my fragile heart into a million tiny pieces. Because that's what their new YA movie, Life in a Year, will surely do to us all. Deadline reports that the film is about a 17-year-old boy (Smith) who finds out that his girlfriend (Delevingne) is dying (from we don't know what), forcing them young lovebirds to fit an entire lifetime of memories into her last year of life. (This sounds awfully familiar doesn't it? A little Fault in Our Stars-y hmm?)
But, damn that's some heavy stuff for a couple of teenagers. Then again, teens seem to be obsessed with movies portraying sudden and unsettling deaths of peers and loved ones. Just off the top of my head there's: Before I Fall (movie), 13 Reasons Why (new Netflix series), and The Most Dangerous Place On Earth (novel) which all focus on depression, high school, and suicide. It makes you wonder: why are teens so into tragic tales? I guess the intensity of the subject matter (it even goes back to that whole Romeo and Juliet approach love and catastrophe) seems to mirror intensity of those hormonal high school years — the super elated high-highs and devastating low-lows. Whatever the reason, be sure to grab a box of tissues before you watch.
The movie will begin filming later this spring in Toronto, and will surely create buzz not for its predictable subject matter, but for pairing together two entertaining and unique young talents. Delevingne, 24, who most recently appeared in the polarizing film, Suicide Squad, and Smith, 18, who will star again in season 2 of Netflix's The Get Down, both have nepotistic relationships with Hollywood and have both proved that they are the budding triple-threats they hoped to be. We're looking forward to seeing what they can do together.
