The news of the show was released late in 2016, but now we know who will be playing two of the biggest names in rap. First, there is Marcc Rose, who will play Tupac, who was shot and killed in 1996 while driving through Las Vegas. He died days later, on September 13, from the wounds he endured. He was only 25. You may recognize Rose because he has already played the late rapper and poet in the 2015 hit movie Straight Outta Compton. However, he was not the only one to portray Tupac — another actor, Darris Love, was cast to record the rap scenes in the film, CinemaBlend reports , because Rose, 24, did not sound enough like the talented wordsmith to accurately portray his voice on film. I guess he's gotten some more practice for this upcoming role (or we can expect another name to be given credit on IMDb for those scenes).