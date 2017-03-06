Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur are two of the most iconic names in not only the hip-hop industry, but in the music world in general. The two rappers started as peers in the scene, but then became pitted against each other in an East Coast versus West Coast battle royale that would, in a way, cost each of them their lives. And now, the two men are receiving a scripted true crimes show based on each of their unsolved murders, tentatively called Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Biggie.