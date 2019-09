Rihanna Just Forever Changed The Way We Think About Grocery Shopping

The idea behind the shoot came from creative director and stylist Shannon Stokes and stylists Farren Fucci. According to Paper Mag’s website , the team was inspired by Rihanna’s “budding acting career and chameleon-like powers of transformation to cast her as a high fashion clerk in a bodega of the future.” The concept of this photoshoot may seem totally weird and specific, but when you get a look at the photos, you’ll see how well it comes across. Stokes said, “We thought it would be interesting to put a superstar like Rih in such an everyday surrounding." So, that’s just what they did. Since she's an international pop star and has just embarked on a new career path as Nine Ball in the forthcoming Ocean's Eight film, in reality Rihanna would most likely never be seen behind the counter of a bodega. In fact, she probably has someone do all her grocery shopping for her, but we still think that, as always, she slays in these photos.