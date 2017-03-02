If you thought that Amy Schumer's "Last Fuckable Day" sketch was the stuff of fantasy, you're in for a rude awakening. During an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, former Friends star Lisa Kudrow described an eerily similar experience during her time on the show.
Entertainment Weekly reports that Kudrow was visiting the Bravo clubhouse to promote her new movie, Table 19, and TLC's Who Do You Think You Are?. During a question-and-answer segment, a viewer called in to ask about the worst behavior she'd ever experienced from a guest star. After 10 seasons on a hit show, Kudrow is sure to have some stories to tell.
"The worst behavior, off the top of my head?" Kudrow said. "I rehearsed without makeup most of the week, and then on show night, I'm in hair and makeup, and I was told, 'Oh wow, now you're fuckable.' That's bad behavior, I'd say."
So yeah, stuff like that happens in real life, not just on Comedy Central skits with cameos from some of the biggest stars in the business. Kudrow didn't reveal the identity of the guest star in question, but host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Jennifer Beals were curious for more details.
Beals wanted to know if Kudrow did anything and how she reacted. The cast of the hit NBC show is notoriously tight, so obviously Kudrow turned to one of her pals for support.
"I told Matt LeBlanc," Kudrow said. "He's like a big brother."
After that deplorable moment, things got a little lighter in the clubhouse. Naturally, fans wanted to know about a possible Friends reunion. Kudrow was quick to put any rumors to rest. "If we don't tell you one's coming and it doesn't happen, you have no reason to be disappointed," she explained. "I'm managing expectations. I don't see it happening. It would be fun."
