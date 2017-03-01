DID YOU SEE: the 2017 @VanityFair Hollywood Portfolio: Wonder Women cover is here & it is d r e a m y ??? pic.twitter.com/p9yamHDslG— Stylight (@Stylight) January 28, 2017
COVER STORY: Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins on that #Oscars shocker: The morning-after interview https://t.co/AGwhyhh3lV pic.twitter.com/RuGcxuICnc— Variety (@Variety) March 1, 2017
The future of media looks like this.— Josiah Daniel Ryan (@JosiahRyan) March 1, 2017
Proud to be part of this team. @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell and @CNN chief Zucker pic.twitter.com/B7enhLXqYd
@JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell @CNN great Women's History Month post!! woooo!!!!— rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) March 1, 2017
@JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell @CNN pic.twitter.com/zmbobbNmug— kat calvin (@KatCalvinLA) March 1, 2017
@JosiahRyan @CaseyNeistat @Bourdain @jaketapper @wkamaubell @CNN so the future has no women. Gonna be a short lived future without kids.— tina/NotMyPresident (@TinaMorphis) March 1, 2017
i find it a liiiittle hard to believe THR couldn't find ONE woman at CNN who could sit in on the cover shoot.— Maya Kosoff (@mekosoff) March 1, 2017