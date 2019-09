Here's What Happens When Two Strangers Find A Bottle Of Wine On The Subway

Around 1 a.m. this past Sunday, two total strangers sat down next to one another on a subway car. Though the train is not a place you often see acts of kindness — trust this New Yorker, I have seen some things on the subway — bad things. But, these two men were brought together when they heard a clinking under their bench. When they looked, they were surprised to find an unopened bottle of wine and immediately decided to pop it open and share it. This tender moment would have probably gone down without us ever knowing about it if it weren't for one Colleen Hagerty , a Twitter user who happened to be in the right place at the right time. She tweeted a photo of the two men cheers-ing, and it understandably got a lot of social media attention.