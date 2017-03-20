Big Little Lies Episode 5 Recap: “Once Bitten”

One of the hardest television scenes to pull off are those that focus on the dynamic between a therapist and a patient. Too blunt and it comes off as purely exposition. Instead of being a moving scene focusing its gaze on the wounds and scars of a character it turns into a lazy way for writers to communicate problems without doing the hard work of truly showing them. Hew too far in the other direction and it feels opaque in ways that are forgettable. The dynamic between Celeste and Dr. Reisman during the solo session is engrossing for its emotional rawness. This isn’t just because their scenes are a masterclass in acting. Although they are. The editing, framing, cinematography, and production design during their scenes represent Big Little Lies at its most morally and emotionally profound. Much of “Once Bitten” sets the stage for this therapy session between Celeste and Dr. Reisman. The sex she has in the kitchen with Perry during the day is intense, sexy, and troubling. Sure, there is an allure to seeing these two gorgeous people going at it. But it’s also unsettling whenever you catch the bruises on Celeste’s body and see the anger in Perry’s eyes. Those bruises are becoming harder for Celeste to ignore. She hides them with concealer or carefully placed clothing. Each mark is a reminder of violence. That’s what bruises most profoundly represent for Celeste: the memory of Perry’s hands around her throat or his fist pounding against her she’d rather forget. One of the smartest things about Big Little Lies is how it weaponizes beauty. You see a woman like Celeste and you’re envious. Just look at her. That porcelain beauty that’s equal parts entrancing and fragile. She has what seems to be a great husband, cute kids, gorgeous home, fashionable wardrobe. Yet staying in this life, with all its aesthetic pleasures, has a high price that is only increasing.