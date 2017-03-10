The longest, truly never-ending saga of this season continued this week. The hospital is presumably divided into two teams: team Eliza Minnick and her new teaching philosophy, and team Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.),and his good-ole days crew. The problem is that by this point, almost everyone who was truly on Richard Webber’s team to begin with has converted. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) ditched the minute she got power, and she and Jackson Avery are still fighting about it. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) is still playing the part of Team Webber by offering him her couch and saying that she’s got his back. Meanwhile, though, she is literally dating Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk). By the end of the episode, Webber has seen them kissing, and it’s obvious that his team is falling apart.