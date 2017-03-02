I promise there’s a reason I’m telling this a little out of order, so let’s jump back to the beginning of the episode at Becca’s perfectly intact laboratory that our team found last week. Abby and Jackson are stuck and can’t figure out how to replicate Nightblood. Raven on the other hand seems to be having an epiphany, and then she starts floating around like she’s weightless. Except, she’s not really floating around, it’s her imagination, she’s actually having a stroke. Her brain is firing super-fast, her upgrade she got from A.L.I.E. is kicking in. We already know that she is able to intuit more and know more now because some of the technology that was in her head stayed with her. But what we learn is that the reason it’s causing her to have a stroke is because she was pulled out of the City of Light incorrectly (by Clarke). Raven’s explanation is a little more technical, but I saw it as kind of like when you unplug your phone from your computer without disconnecting it. At the end of the episode we learn that Abby’s having problems with her brain too when she sees Clarke covered in lesions from the radiation. They showed us this moment in the trailer to freak us out, but we should’ve all known it was just a hallucination.