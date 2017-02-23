The 100 Season 4 Episode 4 Recap: “A Lie Guarded”

But before we get to the glorious end: last week was all about Nightbloods and hope, so let’s get to that. Raven, Abby, Murphy, Luna, Emori, Miller, Jackson, and Nyko go to the island with Becca’s lab. WHY WASN’T THIS INVESTIGATED BEFORE? They’re thinking they can find some kind of way to replicate the Nightblood and save everyone, but Luna’s a little skeptical. As an astute commenter pointed out last week: season 2 showed us the horrors of people being used as blood bags, so of course the grounders still can’t completely trust people who need their blood to survive. Nyko dies kinda unceremoniously here as the crew faces off against drones programmed throughout the island to protect the lab (oh also there’s some other big bad lurking on this island and my guess is 10 gorillas or a panther). While the group splits up, Raven and Luna have a heart-to-heart. This was another cry for me (am I doing okay, you ask? Don’t worry about it!) Luna asks “What if the fight is all we are?” a fair question in this bleak universe. She wonders if they really deserve to be saved. Raven says the little girl with Luna was good – lol the little girl she straight-up was willing to let die without medicine – right? And she says there are so many people like that, who are good, who deserve to survive. Which I think is the most pragmatic and beautiful thing in this whole episode and I’m so glad it came from Raven. Because it shows that surviving isn’t about them, really, they are all maybe too far gone, but they have to protect the future. And that’s something we should all be able to get behind. Anyway they do eventually get to the lab and it’s awesome. So then we get that ending where we see Octavia’s body on the shore…alive! That. Is. Right. Somehow Octavia survived! She seems pretty broken, but not as broken as she should be from that fall and she gets on her horse and tells it to take her home. I honestly don’t care the reasoning for her survival (but I hope it’s cool) just thank goodness she didn’t die: my recapping can go on! And so may we meet again!