Vanessa Hudgens Packed The MOST Important Thing In Her Red Carpet Clutch

Vanessa Hudgens slayed on the red carpet of Elton John's 25th annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party last night. She rocked a sexy Kristian Aadnevik dress that revealed a whole lot of leg and donned a dramatic cat eye. But, even as she was all done-up, the actress still managed to be totally relatable by carrying one essential item in her cute clutch.
During a red carpet interview, Hudgens gave us a little peek inside her purse, and showed off the vital items she chose to bring along for the long Oscars night. She, of course, packed her iPhone, some gum to stay minty fresh, and a card with her table number. But, perhaps most importantly, the actress packed an Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar.
Advertisement
She told her interviewer, "I am such a dork, I bring a candy bar because it’s such a long night and there’s nothing better than being able to share candy!" Have truer words ever been spoken on a red carpet?
As you probably already know because they're too enticing not to have tried by now, the Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar was announced in November and hit store shelves just last month. The bar is made with decadent European Milka chocolate and has a vanilla creme filling with chunks of Oreo cookie mixed in. If anything can get you through an over three hour awards ceremony, it's a candy bar of this caliber. Seriously as stunning as Vanessa Hudgens looked on the red carpet last night, her most enviable accessory was that bar.
Advertisement