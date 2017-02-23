There is currently an epidemic happening on a small island in the Bahamas and we need to talk about it. It's mystery. It's dreadful. And it's killing our adorable swimming pigs that we all became obsessed with after watching JoJo Fletcher be nearly physically assaulted by one while on a group date on Ben Higgins season of The Bachelor. The pigs appeared to live a charmed life , living on their personal island and being fed chick hot dogs (as they did on The Bachelor) and being cuddled by tanned vacationers. That is until now. Yes — it is true. The furry, feral piggies are dying! As of now, there are only about 6 or 7 left on the island, according to local reports. The site Tribune 42 writes that an investigation is under way to figure out the cause of death for these beautiful creatures, who also happened to attract many, many visitors and tourist. After finding about half a dozen deceased pigs on the Big Major Cay, law officials disposed of the bodies by throwing them into the sea, which gives one an awful visual as some of them even grew to be as large as a small Shetland pony, according to one visitor of the island. More than just saddening, the deaths of the pigs could also have a more sinister twist. The President of the Bahamas Humane Society, Kim Aranha told Tribune 42 that part of the investigation is determining if someone has been intentionally poisoning the farm animals turned beach babes. "It could just be a horrible accident where they ate something poisonous," she said. "It could be malicious but I don’t really see why someone would go out of their way to hurt those lovely animals. I know there are a lot of silly sailors that go and feed them alcohol to try and get them drunk but that’s not to mistake them with the tour operators based out of Nassau who have treated them with excellent care." We hope the dedicated investigators are able to get to the bottom of this tragedy and make sure justice in served. In the meantime, we will remember the too short lives of our four-hooved friends below.
Advertisement
Rest in peace dear friends.
Advertisement