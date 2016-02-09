Both 23-year-olds get a few minutes to scream into the roaring winds about why they deserve Ben’s single rose on this terrible, horrible, no good, very bad date. Olivia gives him the “I’m not here to make friends” speech, which is superfluous considering her body language and track record. Let’s see, what else? Certainly nothing about him. She’s super grounded, REALLY confident, and best of all: “Deep, intellectual things are, like, my jam.” Also (frantically remembers this is ostensibly a show about Ben): “I’m in love with you!” The confession falls flat against the scene’s intense audio static. This can’t be good.



Emily’s run-on sentence is much more Ben-centric. She wants today to be about him validating her, and “I know that I have a lot of growth and stuff in front of me, but I want you there.” It doesn’t really matter that this makes no sense, because Emily’s hair is whipping around with such gusto that it’s practically a deep, intellectual thing in and of itself. Ben DOES want something serious, so he’s quite moved. His eyes flicker with exhaustion. That’s how you know.



Then, in what might be the cruelest fake out in Bachelor history, Ben tells a grinning Olivia — rose in hand — that he CANNOT return her feelings. So, as the underdog twin rejoices like a pig in heat now that Ben officially knows her name, Olivia the Great is left stranded on Loser Island, her fat toes grounded in unforgiving sand. Faint sobs ring out against the crashing waves, but the sea doesn’t care, either. It’s as confused as she is.



You’d think three dumps would be enough for one episode, but nope, Ben must dispatch yet another gal he barely knows at the rose ceremony later on. “Why is it so hard to fall in love?” a dejected Lauren H. wonders in the reject van. Let’s hope she never tells her kindergarten students about the big, bad Bahamas.



Only six women left! The previews for the rest of the season are captivating: Everyone’s in tears, and Ben apparently contemplates “something that would absolutely change everything.” A booze-free breakfast the morning after the Fantasy Suites? God, let’s hope not.



