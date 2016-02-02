As the ladies prep for the rose ceremony, Amanda dares to talk about her children, prompting a royal fuckup from Olivia: “It’s like an episode of Teen Mom,” she mutters not once but twice, potentially digging her own rose-petaled grave. Obviously, Amanda takes this to heart: She does so have her shit together! She had her babies as an adult! But no one takes Olivia’s insult to Amanda more personally than Emily, who’s been a full-on emotional wreck this week without the soothing psychic connection of her twin to boost her along in this mixed-up world full of meanies. She pulls Ben aside to complain about Olivia, then phones Haley (cast off due to recessive qualities) to commiserate about how none of this is fair. The metamorphosis of Emily into a full-blown individual could be the sleeper saga of the season.



The episode leaves us hanging as Ben wonders whether there are “red flags” with Olivia. I doubt he’ll succumb so easily to someone else’s problems — girl-on-girl drama never seems to pan out well for the informant on The Bachelor, plus Ben could’ve been goaded into saying “red flags” by a producer who asked him what Olivia’s boobs in that dress reminded him of right at that second. The simplest explanation is usually correct.



So we wait, with cricket-bated dragon breath, for the final verdict on one of the greatest self-contained newscasters of our time. Will Olivia be de-rosed? Will Lauren B. propose? See you next week as the Marriage Olympics heat up!