Welcome to Mexico City, where the laughs follow Olivia around like crickets and dating 11 women at once is the ultimate Fashion Week statement. Bachelor Ben Higgins is so excited to kick off this leg of his “journey” that he decides to creep around the designated Suite of Sadness at 4:20 a.m. looking to spark up a J with some of his special lady friends. He attacks them with a flashlight to see who looks the grossest without makeup, then takes some names, shakes some weaves, and bounces. Now that they’re wide awake, their long day of nothing will seem even emptier. THANKS, SWEETIE.Somehow the girl who looks the best in bed has today’s one-on-one date, go figure. A few hours of sleepy murmuring later, Ben and Amanda are high in the sky, trapped in the hot air balloon that is both their transportation and conversation. She keeps saying “amazing;” Ben wants to see what life is REALLY like around her. It’s hard to keep up with their chemistry here. But “as great as it feels to be having these feelings,” single mom Amanda remains scared. The collapse of her marriage to a loser makes her feel like a failure, not to mention she’s on The Bachelor. Any way you slice it, Amanda’s life is rough. She gets a rose, anyway, then tiptoes back into the empty picture frame she wandered out of. To this day, no one remembers a thing.It’s Jubilee vs. the world on this week’s group date, as Ben leads nine ladies through a Spanish lesson and cheats on Jubes right in front of everyone while whispering sweet nothings in broken Spanish such as, “I’m falling in love with you” and, “I DO see us boning at the Four Seasons” indiscriminately. How dare Ben follow protocol and treat all the ladies like equal-opportunity playthings? “Group dates are not fun at this point, because…you have feelings,” Jubes confides to the camera, praying she’ll be the next Bachelorette so she never has to cede the spotlight again.