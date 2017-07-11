Jimmy Kimmel Explains How He Makes Those Perfect Pancake For His Daughter

If you follow Jimmy Kimmel on social media, then you're well-aware that he loves to make pancakes for his 3-year-old daughter and that he is extremely good at it. Kimmel shapes and colors the pancakes so they look like his daughter Jane's favorite characters such as Thomas the Tank Engine and Lightning McQueen. In February, the late night talk show host even made his daughter special Dory pancakes in anticipation of his appearance on Ellen. All of his followers have long been impressed by Kimmel's pancake-making skills, and People just found out how he achieves his incredible end results.
Jimmy Kimmel recently told People, "I just add organic food coloring to pancake mix and I put each one in a squirt bottle and I’ll just kind of squirt it out on to the pan.” He also explained that he spent a lot of time drawing as a kid, which is why he has such a steady hand when squirting the pancake batter onto the non-stick griddle pan. So it's just food coloring, squirt bottles, a nonstick griddle, and lots of practice. It also helps if you have a creative muse. According to Kimmel, "My daughter makes requests and then I have to obey those requests."
This story was originally published on February 23, 2017.
One of the most adorable Disney characters there has ever been is Dory from Finding Nemo. In fact, she was so sweet and cute that she eventually got her very own movie, Finding Dory. Not only is her forgetful personality endearing, she's also voiced by the much beloved Ellen DeGeneres, which only adds to her appeal. So, what could make this little fish even more precious? What about making her into pancake form? That's exactly what Jimmy Kimmel did this morning in anticipation of his appearance on today's episode of The Ellen Show.
This morning, Jimmy Kimmel tweeted at Ellen and showed off the Dory-shaped pancakes he cooked up for his kid. He wrote, "Dear @TheEllenShow , I made my daughter
#Dory pancakes to celebrate seeing you today."
Despite the Dory pancake looking a little wonky, we have to admit we're impressed by his effort. Making pancakes into intricate shapes is challenging. Kimmel's two-year-old daughter Jane looks delighted by her dad's culinary creation, which is understandable because, as mentioned above, Dory is the best. What drew our attention even more than the pancake, though, was Jimmy's spatula customized with his face. We really want to know the story behind that thing.
Ellen, true to form, had a hilarious response to Jimmy's tweet.
That is crazy. I made Portia @JimmyKimmel pancakes this morning. https://t.co/tQW0eN8AsU— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel will appear on The Ellen Show this afternoon to discuss hosting the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony this Sunday and hopefully, the two will also talk about pancakes, Kimmel's cute kid, and where in the world he got that strange spatula.
