This High School’s Black History Month Lunch Menu Is Not Okay

Responses like these are pretty astounding as they continue to ignore cultural and historical context, just as superintendent Smith said. What is really necessary here is a deeper conversation about racial stereotypes and how they came to be. While soul food is undeniably delicious and an important and interesting part of black culture, it's crucial for students to understand the history behind this tradition. During a month that's set aside as an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of and greater appreciation for black history and black culture, simply serving a few dishes that are stereotypically associated with this race is not acceptable. Food is certainly an important part of any culture and trying different dishes can be a great way to celebrate a particular culture, but in this case, it isn't enough, no matter how good you think the meal sounds.