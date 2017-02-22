Little People, Big World stars Audrey, 25, and Jeremy Roloff, 26, shared some big news with the world on Wednesday: The couple is expecting their first child together, due in September.
The pair took to Instagram to make the announcement. "We've been keeping a secret... and now the secret is finally out! WE'RE PREGNANT!!!!! Expecting our first baby this September," Audrey captioned an adorable photo of herself and her husband posing with a sonogram and baby jacket. "We are brimming with uncontainable joy, excitement and praise to God the author and creator of life!" She continued, "Baby Roloff, we are praying everyday for your protection, health, and that you would love the Lord with all your heart (oh...and have curly hair) See you in 6 months." Jeremy shared a similar sentiment on his Instagram.
Advertisement
The couple, who tied the knot in 2014 in a beautiful ceremony on a farm, talked to Us Weekly about the funny way they discovered they were expecting. In January, Jeremy and Audrey went to the gender reveal party for Jeremy's twin brother Zach and his wife Tori, who are also expecting. (Their baby boy is due in May.) After they got home, Audrey, a fitness instructor, felt sick and decided to take a pregnancy test. What an ironically timed revelation!
But even after seeing the positive test, the news didn't quite sink in for the mom-to-be until her first trip to the OB/GYN. "I was so surprised," she told Us. "It didn't hit me until I heard the heartbeat at our first doctor's appointment."
It sounds like the couple is just getting started, though. "We want at least four," Audrey said. Jeremy, a photographer, added, "We love the idea of a big family." So do their parents. Jeremy said that "My dad teared up and my mom screamed," when they learned there was another grandchild on the way.
The secret is out... I'm going to be a dad! The author and creator of life has entrusted us with our first child - wow. Inevitably this means some big exciting changes for us this year, we're excited to embark on this journey and share it with you all. We're praying for a healthy baby Roloff! #journeyofjerandauj ?: @dawn_photo #beating50percent
Advertisement