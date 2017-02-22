Gwyneth Paltrow Is Opening A New Restaurant & This One Delivers

If you’ve long been trying to live out your life like Gwyneth Paltrow by following every suggestion made on GOOP since its inception way back in 2008, we’ve got some good news. For New Yorkers, eating like the GOOP goddess is about to get a little bit easier. People recently reported that Paltrow’s café, 3 Green Hearts is about to open yet another location, and this one promises to be the best one yet.
Paltrow and her business partners Tracy Anderson and Maria Baum are opening their second Manhattan location of the café in Midtown. The first Manhattan-based café is in Tribeca, but what sets the newest store apart is its size and offerings. According to People, the expansion is opening in Anderson’s newest and largest fitness studio on 59th Street, and this location will have a fully stocked industrial kitchen. Eater reports that a membership to Anderson’s studio will set you back a whopping $900 a month. With that membership, you’ll get unlimited access to Tracy Anderson Method classes and discounts at the 3 Green Hearts Café, among other things. But don’t freak out because even non-members will be able to get a piece of the 3 Green Hearts Café action. That’s certainly a relief since keeping up the GOOP lifestyle can be costly.
So, what kind of fare can you anticipate to find 3 Green Hearts? Only healthy, fresh, and organic options, of course. The restaurant will be take-out style, but there are also plans to launch delivery to surrounding area following the official opening. You can expect a selection of fresh juices, smoothies, and healthy prepared meals. The 3 Hearts Café Midtown location will open in mid-march, so New Yorkers mark your calendars.
