If you’re a big fan of seltzer water, SodaStream is probably one of the most important appliances in your kitchen. This one device that’s small enough to fit on your countertop has the potential to save you tons of money if you’re the type of person who buys crates and crates of carbonated beverages. Unfortunately, as much of a lifesaver as your SodaStream may be, it was recently discovered that it might also be a hazard. Just yesterday, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall of select SodaStream carbonation bottles. If you’re a SodaStream user, here’s what you need to know.
According to the CPSC’s recall summary, the select bottles pose an injury hazard to users and bystanders because they can burst when under pressure. Seeing as the carbonation process requires some pressure, this is obviously not a good thing. If you own a SodaStream, you definitely need to take a look at your carbonation bottles and figure out if they’re safe to use. The ones being recalled are easily identified because they are tinted blue and have a blue cap and blue base. They hold one liter and have an April 2020 expiration date and a dishwasher-safe label on the back. CPSC says this particular model would have most likely been purchased for $15 at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Wal-Mart or on Amazon or the SodaStream website anytime between February 2016 and January 2017.
If your bottles look like the one pictured above, you should stop using them immediately and contact SodaStream to receive a full refund. You can request your refund by calling SodaStream’s toll-free number, 866-272-9417, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Or, you can fill out a voluntary recall form online, here. Carbonation fans beware! We wouldn't want you love for SodaStream to backfire.
