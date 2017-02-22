Jeopardy Contestant Humiliatingly Confuses Kanye & Lil Wayne

Good lord. We can't even begin to say how humiliating this is. Frankly, we'd like a doctor to go check on all of this man's friends, to be sure that they didn't injure themselves shaking their heads too hard. Also, CalTech should require at least a basic cultural proficiency requirement before they sell a sweatshirt to someone. You don't want to get put out there on national TV like that. We think that the error may have to do with confusing Weezy for Yeezy. But Kanye doesn't have an "F" anywhere in any of his nicknames. Also, he doesn't really threaten people or use sports metaphors like in this rap. Also, "6 Foot 7 Foot" is a really famous song. And really you should know your Yeezys from your Weezys if you're going to take part in Jeopardy. So there's really no excuse. Things weren't all bad. A group of online heroes has gathered together to praise Trebek's rapping. People called attention to his flawless rapping of multiple songs. He's got bars, what can we say.