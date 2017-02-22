Jeopardy Contestant Humiliatingly Confuses Kanye & Lil Wayne

Someone needs to come and scrape this man's reputation up, because it's been pulverized and burnt to a crisp by his humiliating flub on Jeopardy. We'll set the scene: Alex Trebek once again rapped. This time, there was a whole category about it. Everything was going relatively smoothly until Trebek rapped a fairly softball answer. When we say softball, we mean that the name of the rapper was literally in the answer. This is beyond softball. This is tee-ball. This is tee-ball with a softball on it. The contestant did not answer correctly.
Yo whose fucking mans is this?????pic.twitter.com/Gs5KVCj4pw— Collin P. Donovan (@Donziff) February 21, 2017
Let's watch that again.
Street cred: Zero. #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/JsOaKXzGlL— M. SUITS (@Water_Malones) February 21, 2017
Good lord. We can't even begin to say how humiliating this is. Frankly, we'd like a doctor to go check on all of this man's friends, to be sure that they didn't injure themselves shaking their heads too hard. Also, CalTech should require at least a basic cultural proficiency requirement before they sell a sweatshirt to someone. You don't want to get put out there on national TV like that. We think that the error may have to do with confusing Weezy for Yeezy. But Kanye doesn't have an "F" anywhere in any of his nicknames. Also, he doesn't really threaten people or use sports metaphors like in this rap. Also, "6 Foot 7 Foot" is a really famous song. And really you should know your Yeezys from your Weezys if you're going to take part in Jeopardy. So there's really no excuse. Things weren't all bad. A group of online heroes has gathered together to praise Trebek's rapping. People called attention to his flawless rapping of multiple songs. He's got bars, what can we say.
There's a rap category on Jeopardy, and Alex Trebek's got BARS. pic.twitter.com/W5NGCBREdf— Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) February 21, 2017
Desiigner had better watch his back, cause Trebek's in the pantry stealing his flow.
Here's Alex Trebek rapping Desiigner's "Panda" on #Jeopardy tonight hahaha pic.twitter.com/XBeeRGRB25— Matt Zampini (@Matt_Zamp) February 21, 2017
Here, someone set his answer reads to music.
I took Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy and did the only thing that felt right: Edit it to the music he was quoting. (?: @KennyDucey) pic.twitter.com/Tg8mxONBAj— Mark (@tole_cover) February 21, 2017
Long live Alex Trebek, the best Canadian rapper of all time.
