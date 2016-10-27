Alex Trebek Raps Drake On Jeopardy, Is The Best

Alex Trebek is a lot like tap water. We don't really think of him much, but probably the world would collapse if he ever left us. He's also, apparently, a fan of real hip-hop. That's one explanation for why he savagely roasted this woman who loves nerdcore, an objectively terrible genre of music.
Alex steady slayin' the nerdhop today on @Jeopardy #trebek #ruthless pic.twitter.com/nK4Sl9QwTL— new york is king. (@newyorkisking) October 12, 2016
Trebek continued his advocacy for the genre when he rapped Drake and Future's "Jumpman" as part of an answer on Wednesday's Jeopardy episode. We could tell you the lyrics, but there's really not much to them, and we'd rather let Trebek spit some hot fire.
Trebek spittin Drizzy is what Canadian dreams are made of pic.twitter.com/Ke504azlc6— Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) October 26, 2016
That's high quality Canadian-on-Canadian love right there. Also notable is that Drake recently turned 30. We literally can't think of a better 30th birthday present for a Canadian than Alex Trebek referencing you on Jeopardy. Drake was probably watching the episode and yelling at the screen, for all we know.
Also, he did a better job of covering "Jumpman" than Taylor Swift. And he didn't even fall off a treadmill.
