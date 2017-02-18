We came up with this ridiculous plan to get this rat out of our house and IT ACTUALLY WORKED!!!! BYE BITCH pic.twitter.com/c5qW76mzP8— Jody Mackin (@jodeball4REALZ) February 17, 2017
If you've ever had the total nightmare of dealing with a rat in your house, these ingenious women are your new heroes. In the video above, they coordinate their efforts and sweep a rat out of their house, seemingly unharmed.
The screaming Pennsylvania college students flip a rat out of a tub, and as it runs out, they pinballed the little monster right out of the bathroom, down the stairs and right out the door. Using only brooms and smart planning. No poison or touching the germy thing required.
Twitter was impressed, of course, and the reactions are almost as amazing as the well-played rat expulsion.
@H8UHOES she slapped tf out that rat pic.twitter.com/YQgjmfaSLx— eric ochoa (@_ffferic) February 17, 2017
He gonna come back with his rat friends, tie you up and throw you in a freezer and then make your house a five star restaurant https://t.co/MpBMkytZSd— Lex (@WantonAlexus) February 17, 2017
As some noted, rats can be sweet animals and lovely pets. But when you're not expecting one in your shower, it's scary. It's perfectly okay to get rid of them, and we're here for this kind of ingenuity.
My animal-loving side cringed when the rat bounced down the stairs but pests are pests & that's more humane than rat glue or poison ? https://t.co/PoIn6vnJ1X— Hammada Bamadhajㅤ (@hvmmvd) February 17, 2017
Yep. Bye rat!
Lol everyone is like "poor rat" rats are disgusting I'd kill one— moisturized lips™ (@90skitten) February 17, 2017
