The Sweet Reason Why This Woman Got A Tattoo To Match Her Rescue Dog

So as LITERALLY everyone knows I adopted Toby last summer. He's a mill rescue so is unfortunately marked, but today in solidarity I marked myself too. I know my little bud will never know but he seriously is one of the best decisions I've ever made, and now he will always be with me. #AdoptDontShop #rescue #rescuedog #tobiasfunke

A post shared by Vanessa Marie Rose (@pizzathepuzzle) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:13pm PST