The Sweet Reason Why This Woman Got A Tattoo To Match Her Rescue Dog

The next time you find yourself speaking to a rescue dog owner, pay attention. In between talk of shedding, rising pet sitter rates, and the pros and cons of vegetarian dry food, listen for this phrase: “I didn’t just rescue him/her. We rescued each other.” Wait for it. It will happen. That’s exactly how Vanessa Marie Rose, who spoke to BuzzFeed Canada , feels about her Maltese, Toby. Toby's (awful) previous owner had kept him in a cage for six years, which left him riddled with health problems and suffering from anxiety. He landed at a high-kill shelter in Ohio, but eventually made his way to rescue group Snookie’s Society , where he was scooped up by his new mom. Rose was dealing with mental health issues of her own at the time, and needed Toby nearly as much as he needed her.