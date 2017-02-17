While Laverne Cox was (sadly) mostly absent from the last season of Orange Is The New Black, she has some major details about the upcoming release. Coming to Netflix on June 9, the 5th season picks up after a serious cliffhanger. If you're not caught up yet, then expect spoilers ahead.
After Poussey Washington is killed in a riot, the inmates march to the entrance of the prison. The final shot lingers on Daya, who just got her hands on guard's gun. What happens next is anyone's guess — unless you're Cox, who absolutely devoured the script and is here to give us a teaser.
"It is really juicy and really amazing," the actress told People. “If you’re a fan, and I’m a fan of the show even as a person who is on it, when I got the script I felt like I was tearing into it. When actually, it was on my iPad [and I was] scrolling down like, ‘What happens?’ because it was a cliffhanger at the end of season 4."
"Next season happens in three days, all 13 episodes happen in a three-day period," she continued. "So we are jamming a lot in. A lot happens in that period of three days."
And in a period of just 119 days (sigh), we'll find out exactly what.
