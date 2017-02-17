This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend

Friday on Wendy Williams, actress Chrissy Metz covered a lot of ground. She spoke about her role as Kate on This Is Us, and how the role closely mirrored her own life. Metz also discussed her current relationship with Josh Stancil, a cameraman for the show. The best part? She didn't wait for him to approach her. "How long after you were on the set did he make a move towards you?" Williams surmised. "I kind of made the [first] move," Metz confessed. "I talk to everyone, 'cause I love people like I don't care what you do, we're all the same, we just have different jobs. So I was like,' Oh my God, he's really cute,' so I said, 'Slow down, you're gonna choke on your food!' and he starts cracking up and I was like, 'Why did I just say that? Why did I just say that?" The chemistry was instant. Metz and Stancil have been dating for five months and made their first public appearance in January at the SAG Awards. Of course working on a show with your real boyfriend, particularly when your character is in an intimate relationship, can be awkward. And let's reiterate her BF is the man filming the love scenes she shares with Chris Sullivan (Toby). Not an ideal work situation. "Initially, I was like, 'This is gonna be weird,' and then he was fine with it," she said when Williams asked about shooting love scenes. "Then there was a really big kissing scene Chris and I did and he was like, 'I didn't like that.' He's like, 'Truth be told...that wasn't my favorite thing' and I'm like, 'Well...' and he was like, 'Why did she have you kiss him 12 times?' And I was like, 'We just had to get the right shot.' So it's not his favorite thing." Listen to the hilarious story below!
