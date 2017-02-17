This Is Us wrapped filming season one this month, which makes us happy and sad. Happy, because that means the next few episodes are that much closer to being on our screens. Sad, because it means we won't be privy to any more adorable cast photos from the set. But at least the crew sent us off with some adorable snaps from their wrap party.
The cast gathered at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood on Thursday night to celebrate finishing their first tear-jerking season. Among the attendees were Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), Chris Sullivan (Toby), Justin Hartley (Kevin), Parker Bates, (young Kevin), Logan Shroyer (teen Kevin), Mackenzie Hancsicsak (young Kate) and Lonnie Chavis (young Randall). Writer Dan Gofelman was also there.
Advertisement
The stars took to Twitter and Instagram to share some group shots. Chavis and Bates stole the show with their wine glasses full of what looks like Shirley Temple sodas. They're too adorable. See all the best pictures, below.
This Is Us Wrap Party ? thank you Mr Dan! pic.twitter.com/TUHKiDdGQK— Lonnie Chavis (@LonnieChavis) February 17, 2017
@LonnieChavis @Dan_Fogelman @NBCThisisUs @Parker_Austin_B thank you so much! What a great night!! pic.twitter.com/Khp796WBmY— Mackenzie Hancsicsak (@MHancsicsak) February 17, 2017
And that's a wrap on the #thisisus wrap party! What an amazing night. So grateful to work with such awesome people. #littlekateout pic.twitter.com/CbfMluliZv— Mackenzie Hancsicsak (@MHancsicsak) February 17, 2017
Advertisement