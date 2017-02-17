This Congressman Compared Trump’s Presidency To Stranger Things

Congressman David Cicilline just placed Donald Trump somewhere we'd never imagined him: in the Stranger Things universe. "Like the main characters in Stranger Things, we are now stuck in the Upside-Down," the Rhode Island Democrat told the House of Representatives Thursday. "Right is wrong, up is down, black is white." He ran through the major events that have happened since Trump took office, including his immigration ban and the firing of former acting attorney general Sally Yates. He even brought a visual aid: a sign reading "Trump Things" that resembles the Stranger Things logo. "Mornings might be for coffee and contemplation, but Chief Jim Hopper is not coming to rescue us," he warned. "This is not a TV show. This is real life. We have a president unlike any we have ever known. And like Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Eleven, we must remain focused on the task at hand and hold this administration accountable so we can escape from our own version of the upside down." The analogy is a bit of a stretch, and we're not sure if it was necessary to illustrate anything. But it does sound like it made the House floor a more entertaining place to be.
