Bond No. 9 may call Manhattan home, but you don’t have to be a New Yorker to love the fragrance house. In fact, maybe it’s better if you aren’t. That way, you can overlook some of the less pleasant scents the city has to offer and focus instead on the evocative way the company chooses to interpret each bustling neighborhood. Take the citrus-y, gelato-inspired notes of Little Italy, or the fresh, green heart of Central Park South. Now, it’s Nolita’s turn to get the fragrance treatment. This eau de parfum features a burst of tangerine and freesia, and then dries down to a warm, musky blend of amber and sandalwood. It’s a flirtatious choice with a bottle to match — but that’s not all. For the first time ever, Bond No. 9 is launching a lipstick to accompany its latest scent. The brand describes it as a “pure, true, unabashed New York red,” and the creamy formula is bound to seduce out-of-towners and natives alike. You’ll be able to snag the dynamic duo online at Bond No. 9 after it launches in April. But if you’re feeling overdue for a visit to the five boroughs, there’s no better time than springtime in New York — and a stop at one of the brand’s four NYC locations will make it even better.
