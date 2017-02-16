Regis Philbin Has A Beef With Kelly Ripa

Update: Dave Davis, President and General Manager, WABC (which produces LIVE! With Kelly) reached out to us with the following statement: "It was wonderful to have Regis on the show for our 2015 Halloween special. He’s also been invited back several times as a guest, and in fact was confirmed for a date, but was not able to make it at the time."
When a millennial celeb has a problem with someone, they @ them. When an 85-year-old celeb has beef, they call up Larry King. The 85-year-old in question is talk show king Regis Philbin, who revealed his relationship with former cohost Kelly Ripa hasn't been quite so rosy since his 2011 retirement. During an appearance on Larry King Now, Philbin shared that he and Ripa have "not really" kept in touch since their days on Live! with Regis and Kelly. Philbin also seemed somewhat slighted by the fact that the 46-year-old Ripa, who has been seeking a new cohost since Michael Strahan's sudden departure last year, hasn't invited him back to fill in. "Never once did they ask me to go back," he told King. Ripa and Strahan famously fell out when the former football player decided to leave the show for a new gig at ABC. According to Philbin, Ripa was similarly "offended" when he announced his own retirement. “She got very offended when I left," he shared. "She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn’t right for me anymore.” Will Ripa address his comments? We've fired up the teapot and are standing by.
