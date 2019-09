As North Carolina's bathroom bill is still stirring up controversy, Texas is moving to enact a similar version of the legislation in the state. Two bills , introduced by Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, would limit public restroom access for transgender people. And on Tuesday, over 100 celebrities signed a letter opposing the anti-transgender legislation. The letter , created by The Ally Coalition, Equality Texas, and GLAAD, outlines concerns for the restrictions that Texas intends to put forth against its LGBTQ community. "Texas Senate Bill 6 (SB6) and House Bill 1362 (HB1362) would criminalize and restrict the simple act of a transgender person using the restroom that aligns with their gender identity — a denial of basic human dignity," the letter reads. The letter, signed by Laverne Cox, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga, amongst others, also addressed a bill that would require teachers to out LGBTQ students to their parents. "Other legislation being considered in Texas would force teachers to out LGBTQ students to their parents — a violation of the trust built between kids and educators," it says. "Still more bills in the works would strip Texas cities of their LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections, undermine marriage equality, or legalize discrimination on campuses and in public life. Bills like these are poison, a barrier between Texas and its future." Given that many lawmakers seem to have feel emboldened to push anti-LGBTQ bills as of late, we're glad this letter is letting them know that the world won't stay silent when it comes to egregious rights restrictions.