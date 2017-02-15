As North Carolina's bathroom bill is still stirring up controversy, Texas is moving to enact a similar version of the legislation in the state. Two bills, introduced by Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, would limit public restroom access for transgender people. And on Tuesday, over 100 celebrities signed a letter opposing the anti-transgender legislation. The letter, created by The Ally Coalition, Equality Texas, and GLAAD, outlines concerns for the restrictions that Texas intends to put forth against its LGBTQ community. "Texas Senate Bill 6 (SB6) and House Bill 1362 (HB1362) would criminalize and restrict the simple act of a transgender person using the restroom that aligns with their gender identity — a denial of basic human dignity," the letter reads. The letter, signed by Laverne Cox, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga, amongst others, also addressed a bill that would require teachers to out LGBTQ students to their parents. "Other legislation being considered in Texas would force teachers to out LGBTQ students to their parents — a violation of the trust built between kids and educators," it says. "Still more bills in the works would strip Texas cities of their LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections, undermine marriage equality, or legalize discrimination on campuses and in public life. Bills like these are poison, a barrier between Texas and its future." Given that many lawmakers seem to have feel emboldened to push anti-LGBTQ bills as of late, we're glad this letter is letting them know that the world won't stay silent when it comes to egregious rights restrictions.
