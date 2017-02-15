This Woman Was Sent A Bill For Refusing A Second Date

After going on a date with a man she met on a dating app, London-based clothes designer Lucy Brown decided that she wasn't interested in a second date, and texted to let him know (as anyone probably would). However, she wasn't prepared for his reaction. While the man in question didn't exactly go off the rails, he didn't take it too well, either. He replied to tell her that he was "devastated," and asked that she pay him back for "the drinks I spent on you." "When I got the text, I was crying with laughter — I honestly thought he was joking," Brown told The Sun. "But then I realized he was serious." "‘Hi, thanks for your honesty," his text read. "I had a really nice time with you and the truth is I’m a bit devastated atm having read your note. I really fancied you and saved up some money to take you on a nice date; as it didn’t work out I’d be grateful if you could send along something to contribute for the drinks I spent on you thinking I’d at least get to see you again." The man, who Brown met via the app Plenty Of Fish, asked for a reimbursement for "the total cost of the night: £85 (roughly $106). He also asked her not to send back his watch, which she accidentally took home, "as it'd be too painful to receive the watch in the post and remind me of you." He did, however, think that she'd "be interested to know that the cost of that was £20." "I only ended up with his watch because we were both messing around and he was wearing my hat, so in return he gave me it to wear," she told The Sun. "When we both went to say goodbye we both forgot I still had his watch on." Ultimately, Brown paid him back £42.50 (about $52) for her half of the drinks — which she says he insisted on paying for — and donated the same amount to a donkey sanctuary for symbolism's sake. Her advice to him? "Next time don't pay for everything just in case date two doesn't happen in the future!" You can see screenshots of the exchange on The Sun.
