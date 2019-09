J.Crew’s New Party Dress Line Is Very On-Brand

Ever since J.Crew shuttered the doors on its bridal line in November, bridesmaids on a budget have likely been in a collective state of panic. After 13 years of originating the trend of bridesmaid dresses that could actually be worn again, it was a little sad to see it ago. But, when we reported the brand was axing its affordable assortment of alt-bridal gowns and bridesmaid dresses, a J.Crew representative did mention the gap would be filled with a new dress collection arriving in spring. As promised, J.Crew has just announced the launch of its new line.