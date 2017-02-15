J.Crew’s New Party Dress Line Is Very On-Brand

The "Ready to Party" collection includes 64 different styles in 21 silhouettes, and it's all very J.Crew. True to the brand, there's a mix-and-match of formal and casual, with plenty of bridesmaids options if you still have your heart set on a J.Crew catered wedding. From gingham and seersucker frocks to eyelet crop tops and tulle skirts, the offering is an affordable one-stop shop for events casual, cocktail, and everything in-between.