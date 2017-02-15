J.Crew’s New Party Dress Line Is Very On-Brand

Ever since J.Crew shuttered the doors on its bridal line in November, bridesmaids on a budget have likely been in a collective state of panic. After 13 years of originating the trend of bridesmaid dresses that could actually be worn again, it was a little sad to see it ago. But, when we reported the brand was axing its affordable assortment of alt-bridal gowns and bridesmaid dresses, a J.Crew representative did mention the gap would be filled with a new dress collection arriving in spring. As promised, J.Crew has just announced the launch of its new line.
The "Ready to Party" collection includes 64 different styles in 21 silhouettes, and it's all very J.Crew. True to the brand, there's a mix-and-match of formal and casual, with plenty of bridesmaids options if you still have your heart set on a J.Crew catered wedding. From gingham and seersucker frocks to eyelet crop tops and tulle skirts, the offering is an affordable one-stop shop for events casual, cocktail, and everything in-between.
While the selection won't be hitting brick-and-mortar stores until mid-March, it's available to shop online starting today. Ahead, see every piece.