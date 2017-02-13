Let Food Be Your Valentine With These Valentine’s Day Deals

Who says Valentine's Day is only for the partnered people? Regardless of your current relationship status, you can celebrate big this V-Day with great deals from some of your favorite restaurants. The many deals, discounts, and freebies offered this February 14 will transform Valentine's Day from a holiday we dread to one we really enjoy. Here are a few of the most exciting deals to look out for. Show yourself some love with a heart-shaped pizza from Papa John's this Tuesday. According to BrandEating, these adorable thin pizzas are available now through Valentines Day. At participating stores, you can get a medium one-topping, heart-shaped pizza and an order of brownies for $15. That one deal covers two important V-Day elements: hearts and chocolate. You'll also find heart-shaped treats at Auntie Anne's. For My Pretzel Perks members, the shop is offering buy-one, get-one heart-shaped Original and Cinnamon Sugar pretzels, making it possible to be both salty and sweet on the 14th. If you're looking to get out with a loved one on Valentine's Day, considered grabbing a bite at Qdoba Mexican Eats. The chain is bringing back Qdoba For a Kiss this year, which is a promotion that gives one free entrée with the purchase of an entrée if you pucker up at the register. It doesn't matter if you're kissing a friend, a date, or a longtime S.O., the BOGO is all yours with just one smooch. February 10-15, Qdoba will also be donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for every kissing photo shared on social media with hashtag #QdobaForAKiss. Dunkin' Donuts wants to make your Valentine's Day even sweeter with a chance to win free coffee and doughnuts for an entire year. Enter the “Dunkin’ Love” photo contest by posting a photo to Instagram that explains what role Dunkin’ Donuts plays in your love story. And, don't forget the #DunkinLoveContest hashtag. One grand prize winner will not only get coffee and doughnuts for a year, he or she will also receive $2,500. Now that's something worth celebrating.
