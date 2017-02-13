ABC Health Correspondent Jennifer Ashton’s Ex-Husband Dies By Suicide

Our hearts r broken that the father of my teenage children took his own life yesterday. As an MD he helped so many and we will remember his warmth generosity and kindness. We know that many families struggle everyday with depression while others like us don’t have any warning. We hope by sharing some of Rob’s story it will save others the heartache we feel. You are never alone Pls get help. May Rob Rest In Peace, forever in our hearts.

A photo posted by Dr Jennifer Ashton (@drjashton) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:14pm PST