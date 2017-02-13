11-Year-Old’s Bucket List Is #Goals

The concept of a bucket list has been improbably durable. Who would have thought that a Jack Nicholson-Morgan Freeman vehicle that didn't do much commercially or critically would spawn a phrase. Of course, the film didn't invent the bucket list (that would be John Goddard), but we all know what it is. Now, an 11-year-old may have perfected the form. We must note that the fake child note is a time-honored Twitter tradition. But we want to believe. Look at this thing.
i found my sister's bucket list? what the hell is she on pic.twitter.com/lDAldRtw17— Josh (@Asbronaut) February 5, 2017
She wants to eat "10 Doritos Locos tacos" and "a hammerhead shark, snake and bear." That's ambition. Her brother, Josh, says that the note is real, and it's spectacular. "I don't even know if she has an idea of the scope of her notoriety," he told Mashable. "10,000 people have said they love her for her ambition and I don't even know if she can even fathom that many people supporting her hopes and dreams." Look, if she can sleep 24 hours we can all sleep 24 hours. I would like to sleep 24 hours, is what I'm trying to say.
Advertisement