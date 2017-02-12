When it comes to the new season of Stranger Things, the creators of the Netflix series are looking to keep its spoilers, well, unspoiled. Of course, this is much easier said than done but it can be done. Just ask Beyoncé. Or, if you're Stranger Things, ask another high-profile TV series. “We literally consulted with the producers on Game of Thrones to learn security protocols,” Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy told Entertainment Weekly. Yep, when it comes to keeping storylines under wraps Game Of Thrones has somehow found a way. The sleeper hit's first season was able to be filmed under the radar, but the same couldn't be said of its second season. It's why Stranger Things needed to know the HBO series' secret to keeping spoilers off the internet — and quick. “We had no security protocols last season, and we have extensive security protocols this season," Levy said. "I can’t speak about what they are because then people could crack them. We protect every story point, every page of every script.” Thanks to Millie Bobby Brown, what we do know that it includes a lot of code names. The show has a code name, as does Brown. "It’s this weird thing," Brown said. "On the call sheets our names are across it, and if we lose it, we’re dead.” For Brown's sake, maybe just wait until the show premieres on Halloween to learn what happened to Eleven and the rest of her friends.
