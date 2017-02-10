Why This Single Mom Dressed Up As A Dad For Her Son

If your family doesn't fit into the mold of the two-heterosexual-parents arrangement, you sometimes have to get creative when it comes to certain school activities. When single mom Whitney Kittrell found out that her son's school was holding a "Dads and Donuts" event, she took matters into her own hands — literally. Instead of letting her son skip out or enlisting a man to go in his father's place, she dressed up as a dad and went herself.
"When I became a single mom over 3 years ago I made a promise with myself that I would do anything I could, even if it meant going out of my comfort zone, to give my kids a 'normal' life and the same experiences as other kids," she wrote in a Facebook post of a photo of herself and her son from the day. "We have accomplished a lot. Trips alone, teaching my son how to play catch, killing bugs with minimal screaming, countless memories, and a normal life. But when my kindergartener came home with a paper saying that they were having 'dads and doughnuts' my heart kinda sank. " But when she asked her son if he wanted to ask his grandfather to attend with him, he said, "no. I want you to go. You're my mom and dad." So Kittrell, armed with her best dad outfit, painted facial hair on her face and took her son to school. "I was so embarrassed but I couldn't help but smile when he introduced me to his little friends saying 'this is my mom... she's my dad too so I brought her!'" she wrote. It's not easy being a single parent, but we love that Kittrell went above and beyond to make sure that her son wouldn't miss out — and we're not the only ones. Since she posted her heartwarming photo on Facebook on Wednesday, it has been shared over 12,000 times. As Kittrell went to leave for the day, her son stopped her to give her a hug and say, "mom... I know that you'll always be there and do anything for me. Thank you. I love you." "I hope he remembers this day cause I'll never forget it or his sweet words," she wrote.
