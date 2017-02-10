Cancer Survivor Perfectly Shuts Down Republican With One Question

On Thursday night, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz held a town hall near Salt Lake City, Utah — and judging by the audience's jeers, it doesn't seem like it went over well. According to NBC, constituents in Chaffetz's home state of Utah turned out in hundreds, leading to a clash between Chaffetz and the audience over his role in investigating Donald Trump's conflicts of interest, as well as his role in the GOP's move to defund Planned Parenthood. While Chaffetz fought to answer in the midst of chants of "do your job," one woman stood up to call him out on trying to defund the organization that provided her with health screenings when she was uninsured and diagnosed with cancer. In a video that Politico writer Dan Diamond posted to Twitter, the woman can be seen confronting Chaffetz. "When I was in my 20s, I received an abnormal return for a routine test," she told Chaffetz. "And because of this, and because of my family’s history with cancer, I was advised it was imperative for me to continue to receive those yearly screenings." But when she became a single mother of three children, had no health insurance, and was putting herself through college, she says, she turned to Planned Parenthood for vital screenings. "These helped ensure that my children were able to grow up with a mother," she said. "So, sir, can you please tell me, explain to me, why you are trying to take that vital health provider away from women like me?" The woman, of course, made a valid point — contrary to what some may believe, Planned Parenthood provides more services than abortion alone. And even if the organization did only provide abortions, it would still be providing a safe way for people to make choices about their lives. Though it's unclear from the video how Chaffetz responded, given that he once mansplained women's health to Planned Parenthood's president, Cecile Richards, we can't imagine this went over too well for him. Watch the full video below.
