Where You Live Could Put You At Higher Risk For STIs

Here are the 10 states with the lowest incidence of STIs: 1. New Jersey2. Connecticut3. Massachusetts4. Wyoming5. Idaho6. Utah7. Vermont8. Maine9. West Virginia10. New Hampshire And the 10 states with the highest incidence: 1. Alaska2. Louisiana3. North Carolina4. Mississippi5. New Mexico6. South Carolina7. Georgia8. Oklahoma9. Arkansas10. Alabama Although the folks at backgroundchecks.org want you to take a look at this map before "hormones make you do something stupid," we want to remind you that STI diagnosis isn't always the result of bad decisions. Having an STI is not shameful, it's not embarrassing, and it's not the end of your life — or even your sex life . We need to stop treating STI diagnosis as shameful because, honestly, anyone could get an STI — even you. And although risk may be lower in certain states as compared to others, nowhere is completely risk-free. So people living in New Jersey need to be just as vigilant about their sexual health and safety as those living in Alaska.