A Brand New M&M’s Flavor Was Leaked & We’re SO Ready To Try It

This story was originally published on February 10, 2017. Valentine's Day is almost here, which means all the limited-edition candies we're crazy about will soon start making their way off of store shelves. Luckily, though, Easter, another candy-centric holiday, isn't too far away. We have officially begun to mourn the loss of those special Valentine's Day White Chocolate Cheesecake M&M's, but there's one consolation coming our way. A February 19-25 Target circular was recently leaked, and it features early Easter deals on Vanilla Cupcake M&M's, a never before seen flavor.
According to FWx, these new M&M's will also be filled with white chocolate instead of the classic milk chocolate. They're coated in pastel colors, making them especially appropriate for an Easter basket. It looks like the Vanilla Cupcake M&M's will be a Target-exclusive candy, just like last year's White Strawberry Shortcake M&M's. So, we might still be a little sad that the holiday season of hearts, kisses, and candy is almost over, but at least spring and more white chocolate M&M's are just around the corner. In just a few weeks, you can start looking for these new limited-edition Vanilla Cupcake M&M's at a Target. Happy hunting.
