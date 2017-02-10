We Would Totally Eat These Hummus-Filled Pretzels

Every once in awhile, someone comes along with an idea that seems so obvious that you can't believe it isn't everywhere. Sort of like a great country song, you feel like you've heard it before. Such is the case with the Snyder's of Hanover Classic Hummus pretzel sandwiches. People have been combining pretzels with hummus for years. Hell, there's a whole snack pack offered by Sabra. The combination of the savory pretzel and the umami of hummus is a sure winner. It's like peanut butter and chocolate. Or pepperoni on pizza. It's just, like, a correct pairing. When you bring the Oreo-esque sandwich aspect, you have a winner on your hands. And then in your mouth, down your throat and into your stomach. You eat the winner, is what we're trying to say. Don't talk to us about the pizza-filled ones to its left. What is that, even? Pizza-flavored things are bad. Do not eat them.