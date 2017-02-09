Almost a year after the final episode of American Idol aired on FOX, the creators of the show may have possibly found it a new home on NBC. Variety reports that NBC is in talks with FremantleMedia to bring back the show, even though ratings declined towards the end of its 15-season run. The biggest obstacle in bringing the singing competition to NBC is the number of similar shows already on the network. The Voice is NBC's most-watched non-football program (besides This Is Us) and currently has two cycles a year. During the summer, America's Got Talent reigns. Plus, a dance competition series featuring former Idol host Jennifer Lopez was greenlighted in July. No formal deal has been made regarding the future of American Idol, but Variety reports that the network is considering cutting The Voice down to just one cycle a year in order to make room. Host Ryan Seacrest hinted to a possible revival before the show was even over. "When you’ve got a franchise that has this kind of heritage and you’ve got a franchise that generates X amount of millions of people, if it sustains, does that mean it’s the end?" he said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. "I’m not so sure." And neither, it seems, is anyone else.
Advertisement