Donald Trump has already done a fine job antagonizing much of the country (okay, the world) in his first couple weeks as president. Now, he risks pissing off even his staunchest supporters — the ones that are This Is Us fans, at least. NBC said on Wednesday that it is pushing back the final two episodes of its smash hit drama This Is Us because of the president's speech, Deadline reports. The White House announced that Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 28 at 9 p.m. ET. The penultimate episode of This Is Us that was supposed to air that night will instead air the following Tuesday, March 7. In turn, the season one finale has been pushed from March 7 to March 14. While the This Is Us delay is like to spur the most upset, it's not the only show affected by the Trump's speech. The series premiere of the new John Lithgow-starring comedy Trial & Error, also on NBC, has also been affected. Instead of premiering on March 7, it will premiere on March 14 with episodes 1 and 2. An episode of Chicago Justice will also be shifted a week. Get ready for the Twitter backlash, Trump — This Is Us fans mean business.
