In a sweet post to Imgur, one dad reminded other dads everywhere why they should be "dream husbands" for their exhausted wives. The picture shows the new dad snuggled with his baby and sleeping wife. "Real men take care of their baby while mommy takes as many naps as she needs," he wrote. "She's been through an ordeal!"
This dad and his wife are brand new parents, he wrote, and their son was born after a battle with testicular cancer last year. And his post in on-point. The photo is certainly adorable and it's incredible to see him urging men to take care of their children, but this is hardly a shocking sentiment. Dads should be hauling their fair share of parenting duties and letting moms get in some well-deserved rest. We're glad this sweet little family is getting it right, and hope that other new dads heed his message.
Advertisement