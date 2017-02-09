This Many 20-Somethings Still Get Help From Their Parents To Pay Rent

Patrick Wightman, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona who helped the Times analyze their data, found that in the 1980s, fewer than half of the people between the ages 22 to 24 got any kind of financial support from their parents. That figure skyrocketed over the next few decades: By 2010, almost 70% of the people in this age group remained dependent on their parents. Still, the Times points out that living expenses constitute only 20% of the help 20-somethings get from their parents. The bulk of their financial support comes in the form of longer-period investments, such as a down payment on a house or capital to launch a business. So the next time your parents send you a bank transfer during a particularly rough month, know that there's a good chance your roommate's parents are doing the exact same thing. Shitty, I know. But at least this should make us work hard to change policy surrounding issues like student debt and wages. We owe it ourselves — and to future generations.