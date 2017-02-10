Is This The Musician Who’ll Get Us Through The Trump Era?

R&B singer Russell Elliot didn't spend a lot of time feeling paralyzed by sadness after Donald Trump became the President-Elect. Gathering together his remarkably diverse dance crew the weekend following November's election, he and his team created "On You" as a continued commitment to openness and acceptance, despite the divisive rhetoric that so marred the 2016 campaign. "We were only able to create something sexy and joyful because we also let it be important," Elliot explains. "This video is irreverent. It's inclusive." A sultry black-and-white throwback to easy 90's cool, "On You" harmonizes as an empowering celebration of bodies, sexualities, and ethnicities, facing an uncertain future with unity and defiance. "On You" premiered earlier this year in Paper Magazine, and you can catch Elliot in March as he heads to SXSW. Looking for more of Elliot's seductive, inspiring moves? Don't miss his first music video, "Around," which debuted in 2016.
