Nolan Gould Has BIG Plans After Modern Family

With Modern Family in "the twilight of the show," the stars are beginning to think about what's next. This is especially true for the younger members of the cast who, after almost eight seasons, are all grown up. In an interview with Instant on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, actor Nolan Gould, who plays Luke Dunphy on the show, opened up about what's ahead — and it's totally admirable. While the 18-year-old has already appeared in projects beyond Modern Family (Friends With Benefits and The To Do List, to name a few), it's still hard to imagine him leaving the world of his family behind. "I'm applying to film school right now," he says, explaining why he's interested in the big movies nominated for awards. However, his true dream falls outside the world of fiction. "I'm actually really interested in making documentaries," the 18-year-old explained. "I think it would be great to make a documentary about animal conservation and environmental efforts." This noble goal is strangely juxtaposed against the actor's more unruly character, so we guess this really means he's ready to leave Luke behind. The real questions is: are we?
