Flights To Spain Are SO Cheap Right Now

Our crystal ball says there is a high likelihood of sun and sangria in your future. What's that, crystal ball? Beaches and art museums, too? You don't say. Our crystal ball must read Travel + Leisure, because the magazine reports that flights to Spain are super-cheap right now.
The Airfare Spot is highlighting flights from Miami to Madrid in March and May starting at just $314 for a roundtrip. You can also fly from Miami to Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza for $330 or less. And for $362, you can jet to Barcelona and back in the month of May. If you're based in New York City, you can visit Madrid for $322 and Barcelona for $393 in March, May, and June. Hop to it!
